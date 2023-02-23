MannKind Corp. Q4 Loss decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - MannKind Corp. (MNKD) announced Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$17.95 million, or -$0.07 per share. This compares with -$28.06 million, or -$0.11 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 188.0% to $36.06 million from $12.52 million last year.

MannKind Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$17.95 Mln. vs. -$28.06 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.07 vs. -$0.11 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.06 -Revenue (Q4): $36.06 Mln vs. $12.52 Mln last year.

