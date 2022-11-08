MannKind Corp. Q3 Loss increases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - MannKind Corp. (MNKD) revealed Loss for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$14.43 million, or -$0.06 per share. This compares with -$4.43 million, or -$0.02 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 47.8% to $32.83 million from $22.21 million last year.

MannKind Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$14.43 Mln. vs. -$4.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.06 vs. -$0.02 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.09 -Revenue (Q3): $32.83 Mln vs. $22.21 Mln last year.

