MannKind Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for MannKind Corp. (MNKD):

-Earnings: -$4.43 million in Q3 vs. -$11.26 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.02 in Q3 vs. -$0.05 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, MannKind Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$9.36 million or -$0.04 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.07 per share -Revenue: $22.21 million in Q3 vs. $15.35 million in the same period last year.

