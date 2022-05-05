MannKind Corp. Q1 loss increases in line with estimates

(RTTNews) - MannKind Corp. (MNKD) reported Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$26.00 million, or -$0.10 per share. This compares with -$12.92 million, or -$0.05 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 31.2% to $11.99 million from $17.44 million last year.

MannKind Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$26.00 Mln. vs. -$12.92 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.10 vs. -$0.05 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.10 -Revenue (Q1): $11.99 Mln vs. $17.44 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.