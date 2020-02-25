MannKind Corp. Posts Wider Loss In Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - MannKind Corp. (MNKD) reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $14.3 million, or $0.07 per share compared to a loss of $9.8 million or $0.06 per share, a year ago. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.07, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company said the increase in the net loss was primarily the result of an increased loss on foreign currency translation associated with its insulin supply agreement and of an increase in interest expense.

Fourth-quarter total revenues were $15.99 million, compared to $16.03 million, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter. Afrezza net revenue increased 35%, primarily driven by higher product demand and price.

