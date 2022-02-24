MannKind Corp. Loss at -$28.06 Mln in Q4

(RTTNews) - MannKind Corp. (MNKD) released Loss for fourth quarter of -$28.06 million

The company's earnings totaled -$28.06 million, or -$0.11 per share. This compares with -$26.41 million, or -$0.11 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, MannKind Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$28.06 million or -$0.11 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 32.1% to $12.52 million from $18.44 million last year.

MannKind Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$28.06 Mln. vs. -$26.41 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.11 vs. -$0.11 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $12.52 Mln vs. $18.44 Mln last year.

