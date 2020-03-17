MannKind Collaborates With Immix Biopharma To Combat COVID-19 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - MannKind Corp. (MNKD) has initiated a collaboration with Immix Biopharma, Inc. to prepare a dry powder formulation of a compound with the potential to treat acute respiratory distress syndrome, a complication of COVID-19. The company is also currently actively exploring other collaborations.

MannKind said it is adjusting research and development resources that were reserved for its pipeline of investigational products for treating serious lung diseases, with the goal of prioritizing work on new compounds that may have the potential to address respiratory viral infections, such as COVID-19.

