MannKind To Acquire ScPharmaceuticals For Up To $360 Mln In Cash

(RTTNews) - scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) Monday said it has agreed to be acquired by MannKind Corporation (MNKD) for up to $360 million in cash.

As per the deal, MannKind will pay $5.35 per share upfront plus one non-tradable contingent value right (CVR) per share to receive up to $1.00 per CVR in cash upon achieving certain regulatory and net sales milestones.

The upfront payment represents a 36% premium to ScPharmaceuticals' 90 day average price and total consideration of up to $6.35 per share represents up to a 31% premium to the company's closing share price on August 22.

scPharmaceuticals currently markets FUROSCIX, approved for the treatment of fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and chronic kidney disease.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, scPharmaceuticals reported net sales of $27.8 million, up 96% year-over-year. The company's FUROSCIX ReadyFlow Autoinjector is on track for a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) submission in the third quarter of this year.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

"With multiple anticipated product launches and indication expansions, we expect to continue to diversify our revenue streams and accelerate our double-digit growth goals over the next decade," said Michael Castagna, Chief Executive Officer of MannKind Corporation.

