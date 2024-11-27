News & Insights

Manning Ventures Prepares for Copper Exploration in Nevada

November 27, 2024 — 10:40 am EST

Manning Ventures Inc (TSE:MANN) has released an update.

Manning Ventures Inc. is gearing up for a significant exploration program at its Copper Hill Project in Nevada, with mobilization of crew and equipment already underway. The company plans to drill up to nine Reverse Circulation holes to test promising copper mineralization zones. This initiative underscores Manning’s strategic focus on exploring high-potential resource projects.

