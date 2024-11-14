Manning Ventures Inc. Initiates Copper Hill Drilling

Manning Ventures Inc (TSE:MANN) has released an update.

Manning Ventures Inc. has contracted Boart Longyear to conduct drilling operations at its Copper Hill Project in Nevada, targeting valuable copper mineralization. The project involves nine drill holes to explore significant copper values within skarn alteration zones, aiming to enhance the project’s potential.

For further insights into TSE:MANN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.