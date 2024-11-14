News & Insights

Manning Ventures Inc. Initiates Copper Hill Drilling

November 14, 2024 — 10:38 am EST

Manning Ventures Inc (TSE:MANN) has released an update.

Manning Ventures Inc. has contracted Boart Longyear to conduct drilling operations at its Copper Hill Project in Nevada, targeting valuable copper mineralization. The project involves nine drill holes to explore significant copper values within skarn alteration zones, aiming to enhance the project’s potential.

