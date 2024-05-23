News & Insights

Manning Ventures Expands Copper Hill Claims

May 23, 2024 — 11:37 am EDT

Manning Ventures Inc (TSE:MANN) has released an update.

Manning Ventures Inc. has expanded its Copper Hill project in Nevada, USA by staking 42 additional claims, growing the project to a total of 108 claims over 2,215 acres. The expansion is based on promising geological data indicating potential copper-bearing skarn mineralization and untested target zones, bolstered by recent surveys and mapping efforts. These findings suggest significant untapped mineral potential in the newly claimed areas.

