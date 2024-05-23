Manning Ventures Expands Copper Hill Claims

Manning Ventures Inc (TSE:MANN) has released an update.

Manning Ventures Inc. has expanded its Copper Hill project in Nevada, USA by staking 42 additional claims, growing the project to a total of 108 claims over 2,215 acres. The expansion is based on promising geological data indicating potential copper-bearing skarn mineralization and untested target zones, bolstered by recent surveys and mapping efforts. These findings suggest significant untapped mineral potential in the newly claimed areas.

For further insights into TSE:MANN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.