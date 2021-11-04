Manning & Napier, Inc. (MN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021

Manning & Napier, Inc. (MN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.87, the dividend yield is 2.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MN was $8.87, representing a -13.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.25 and a 136.53% increase over the 52 week low of $3.75.

MN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). MN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.07.

