Mannatech Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Mannatech Inc. (MTEX), a health and wellness company, reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter net income was $2.6 million or $1.25 per share, higher than last year's $0.7 million, or $0.34 per share.

Fourth-quarter net sales were $39.5 million, an increase of 0.8 percent from $39.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net sales increased 3.6 percent on a constant dollar basis.

