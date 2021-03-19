Markets
Mannatech Q4 Net Income Falls - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Health and wellness company Mannatech Inc. (MTEX) on Friday announced fourth-quarter net income of $727 thousand or $0.34 per share, lower than $2.1 million or $0.87 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales declined 0.5 percent to $39.2 million from $39.4 million in the same period last year. On a constant dollar basis, net sales were down 2.5 percent.

In the fourth quarter, the company incurred a loss from operations of $11 thousand, compared to an income from operations of $2.73 million in the comparable year quarter. The company reported higher selling and administrative expenses of $7.2 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $5.9 million in the prior-year period.

