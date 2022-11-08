Markets
MTEX

Mannatech Q3 Income Falls Amidst Revenue Drop

November 08, 2022 — 06:52 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Mannatech, Incorporated (MTEX), a global health and wellness company on Tuesday reported lower sales and income in the third quarter of 2022.

Net income for the period was $1.19 million or $0.61 per share as compared to $2.93 million or $1.44 per share in the comparable prior period.

Income from operations decreased to $1.4 million, from $3.3 million in the prior period.

Adjusted income from operations for the three months ended September 2022 stood at $2.2 million.

Net sales decreased 10 percent to $35.5 million, from $39.4 million in the third quarter of the prior period. Recruitment of new independent associates and preferred customers dropped 23 percent from last year, the company stated.

On a constant dollar basis, net sales declined 1.3 percent, primarily due to the decline of the Korean Won and the Japanese Yen.

Shares of Mannatech, Incorporated closed Monday's trading at $21.88, down $0.63 or 2.80 percent from the previous close.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MTEX

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter