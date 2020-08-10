Mannatech Q2 Profit Down - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Mannatech Inc. (MTEX) reported that its second-quarter net income declined to $1.1 million, or $0.47 per share, from $2.0 million, or $0.81 per share in the second quarter of 2019.

Income from operations decreased to $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, from $2.0 million in the same period in 2019.

Quarterly net sales were $37.6 million, a decrease of $3.1 million or 7.5% from the prior year.

