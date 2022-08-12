Mannatech Q2 Net Profit Plunges

(RTTNews) - Health and wellness company Mannatech Inc. (MTEX) reported Friday that second-quarter net income plunged to $0.69 million or $0.34 per share from $2.13 million or $0.99 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net sales for the quarter declined 17.7 percent to $34.98 million from $42.50 million in the same quarter last year. It also declined 11.3 percent on a constant dollar basis.

