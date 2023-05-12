News & Insights

Mannatech Q1 Net Income Rises; Net Sales Up 10.2% On Constant Dollar Basis

(RTTNews) - Mannatech, Incorporated (MTEX) reported first quarter net income of $0.6 million, or $0.32 per share, compared to $0.1 million, or $0.06 per share, last year. Operating income was $0.7 million as compared to less than $0.1 million, previous year.

First quarter net sales were $34.1 million, an increase of 5.3%, as compared to $32.4 million, previous year. First quarter net sales for 2023 included the results of an annual promotion in March 2023 that occurred in April 2022. Net sales increased 10.2% on a constant dollar basis.

