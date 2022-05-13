Mannatech Q1 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Mannatech (MTEX) reported first quarter net income of $0.1 million, or $0.06 per share, compared to $2.2 million, or $1.04 per share, a year ago. Operating income was less than $0.1 million compared to $2.8 million.

First quarter net sales were $32.4 million, a decrease of 15.5%, compared to $38.3 million, a year ago. Net sales declined 11.5% on a constant dollar basis, for the quarter. The number of product fulfilled orders decreased by 6.0% to 189,700 for the quarter, compared to 201,729, last year.

The company noted that supply chain constraints impacted its sales during the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.