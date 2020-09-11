Mannatech, Incorporated (MTEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Mannatech, Incorporated (MTEX) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 29, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MTEX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 28% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.99, the dividend yield is 3.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MTEX was $16.99, representing a -12.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.39 and a 161.79% increase over the 52 week low of $6.49.

MTEX is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Clorox Company (CLX) and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST). MTEX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.87.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MTEX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

