Mannatech, Incorporated (MTEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2020

Mannatech, Incorporated (MTEX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MTEX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 625% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $19.17, the dividend yield is 24.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MTEX was $19.17, representing a -5.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.32 and a 195.3% increase over the 52 week low of $6.49.

MTEX is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Clorox Company (CLX) and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST). MTEX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.25.

