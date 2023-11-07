Mannatech Inc. Reports Retreat In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Mannatech Inc. (MTEX) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $0.18 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $1.19 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.3% to $32.55 million from $35.51 million last year.

Mannatech Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

