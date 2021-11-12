Mannatech Inc. Q3 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Mannatech Inc. (MTEX) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit came in at $2.9 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $1.6 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $39.4 million from $38.0 million last year.

Mannatech Inc. earnings at a glance:

