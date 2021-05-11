Markets
MTEX

Mannatech Earnings Decline In Q1- Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Mannatech, Incorporated (MTEX), a multi-level marketing company selling dietary supplements and personal care products, reported a decline in its earnings for the first quarter.

The company reported net income of $2.19 million, or $1.04 per share, in the first quarter compared with $2.79 million, or $1.15 per share, in the same quarter a year ago.

While the company's sales increased, it recorded an income tax provision of $335000 compared to income tax benefit of $934000 last year.

Net sales for the quarter increased 4.7% to $38.32 million from $36.61 million last year.

The company said new and continuing independent associate and preferred customer positions held by individuals increased to 187,000 from 166,000. It also increased recruitment by 4.6% during the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MTEX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular