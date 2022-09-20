Mannatech Board Approves Share Buyback Program

(RTTNews) - Mannatech, Incorporated (MTEX) said its Board has approved a share repurchase program to acquire up to $1.5 million of the company's outstanding common stock. The repurchase program begins on September 19, 2022 and ends on the earlier of September 18, 2023 or the purchase of common stock having an aggregate purchase price of $1.5 million. The company plans to finance the repurchases with available cash.

The company noted that all or part of the repurchases may be implemented under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which would allow repurchases under pre-set terms at times when Mannatech might otherwise be prevented from doing so under insider trading laws or because of self-imposed blackout periods.

