Mann Roy Updates Holdings in monday.com (MNDY)

Fintel reports that Mann Roy has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.88MM shares of monday.com Ltd. (MNDY). This represents 12.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 16, 2022 they reported 5.87MM shares and 13.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.24% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.15% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for monday.com is $154.14. The forecasts range from a low of $116.15 to a high of $241.50. The average price target represents an increase of 10.15% from its latest reported closing price of $139.94.

The projected annual revenue for monday.com is $676MM, an increase of 45.56%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.53.

Fund Sentiment

There are 270 funds or institutions reporting positions in monday.com. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 11.11%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MNDY is 1.5559%, an increase of 18.7173%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.23% to 34,854K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Insight Holdings Group holds 12,948,837 shares representing 28.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,877,453 shares, representing a decrease of 7.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNDY by 0.57% over the last quarter.

Sonnipe holds 4,246,368 shares representing 9.42% ownership of the company.

Franklin Resources holds 1,894,811 shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,509,928 shares, representing an increase of 20.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNDY by 51.50% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,309,203 shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,091,710 shares, representing a decrease of 59.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNDY by 60.26% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,081,839 shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,538,950 shares, representing a decrease of 42.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNDY by 22.24% over the last quarter.

Monday.Com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The monday.com Work OS is an open platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work. monday.com has teams in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The platform is fully customizable to suit any business vertical and is currently used by over 127,000 customers across over 200 industries in more than 190 countries.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.