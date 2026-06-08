Mankind: Afreezza Data At ADA 2026 Underscores Pediatric Safety And Expands Use In Diabetes Care

(RTTNews) - MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on chronic disease care, presented new clinical and real-world findings on Afrezza (inhaled insulin) at the American Diabetes Association's 2026 Scientific Sessions in New Orleans. The data builds on the recent FDA approval of Afrezza for children and adolescents aged six and older with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

Afrezza is rapid-acing inhaled insulin delivered via a small, breath-powered inhaler. It was first approved by the FDA in 2014 for adults with diabetes and has since been positioned as the only needle-free insulin option available in the U.S. The therapy is designed to begin working within minutes of inhalation, helping patients manage post-meal glucose spikes more effectively.

The presentations highlighted Afreezza's safety and efficacy across pediatric care, pregnancy, and use with automated insulin delivery (AID) systems. A post hoc analysis from the INHALE-1 study showed that youth achieving HbA1c below 8% reported greater treatment satisfaction with inhaled insulin compared to rapid-acting analogs, while maintaining similar glycemic outcomes. Subgroup data further confirmed non-inferior HbA1c results and comparable time-in-range metrics, with adverse event rates consistent with adult data.

Additional Exploratory analyses also examined Afrezza's integration with AID systems, offering insights into daily insulin dosing algorithms. A randomized cross-over trial supported Afrezza's role as a safe alternative to rapid-acting insulin in gestational diabetes.

Dr. Kevin Kaiserman, Senior Vice President and Therapeutic Area Head-Diabetes at MannKind, noted that the growing body of evidence reinforces Afrezza's established safety profile while highlighting benefits beyond glycemic control, including improved patient satisfaction and quality of life.

These findings mark a significant step in expanding Afrezza's role in diabetes management, positioning inhaled insulin as a patient-centered option across diverse populations.

MNKD has traded between $2.30 and $6.51 over the past year. The stock closed Friday trading (June 5, 2026) at $3.40, down 3.41%. In overnight trading the stock is at $3.35, down 1.47%.

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