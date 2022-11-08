Manitowoc's (MTW) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q3, Sales Miss

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. MTW reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 10 cents in third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 8 cents per share. The bottom line improved 67% year over year.



Including one-time items, the company reported EPS of 7 cents in the quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s loss of 1 cent per share.



Manitowoc’s revenues were up 12% year over year to $455 million in the quarter under review. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $496 million. Unfavorable changes in foreign currency translation rates had an impact of $31.6 million on sales.



Orders in the reported quarter declined 12.7% year over year to $472 million. The backlog at the end of the quarter was $943 million, up 6% from the last quarter.

Operational Update

The cost of sales moved up 13% year over year to $380 million in the reported quarter. Gross profit was up 8% year over year to $74 million. The gross margin was 16.3% in the reported quarter compared with 17.1% in the prior-year quarter.



Engineering, selling and administrative expenses increased 10% year over year to $66 million. Adjusted operating income was $8.7 million in the quarter, down from $9.7 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA in the reported quarter was $24 million compared with $20 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted to 5.3% from the year-ago quarter’s 4.9%.

Financial Update

Manitowoc reported cash and cash equivalents of $43 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022, down from $75 million at 2021-end. Long-term debt was $404 million at the end of the quarter under review, up from $400 million at 2021-end. The company used $6.2 million of cash in operating activities in the third quarter of 2022 compared with $18.4 million in the last-year quarter.

Outlook

Citing persistent supply chain disruptions and continued inflationary pressure, Manitowoc expects EBITDA to come in at the lower end of the previously guided range of $130-$160 million. MTW had earlier provided revenue guidance in the range of $2.0 billion to $2.2 billion and adjusted EPS between 65 cents and $1.35.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past year, Manitowoc’s shares have fallen 56.7% compared with the industry’s growth of 6.4%.

