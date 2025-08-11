Manitowoc Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Decline 4% Y/Y

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. MTW reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 8 cents in second-quarter 2025, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 20 cents. The company reported an EPS of 25 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Including one-time items, the company reported an EPS of 4 cents in the quarter, flat year over year.



Manitowoc’s revenues moved down 4% year over year to $540 million in the quarter under review. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $570 million.



Orders in the reported quarter increased 6% year over year to $454 million. The backlog at the end of the quarter was $729 million.

MTW’s Q2 Gross Margin Rises Y/Y

Cost of sales moved down 4.7% year over year to $440.5 million in the reported quarter. The gross profit was down 0.7% year over year to $99 million. The gross margin was 18.4% in the reported quarter compared with 17.7% in the prior-year quarter.



Engineering, selling and administrative expenses increased 4.4% year over year to $87 million. Total operating costs and expenses were $89 million in the quarter compared with the $87 million reported last year.



Adjusted operating income was $10.8 million in the quarter, down from $20.6 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA in the reported quarter was $26 million compared with $36 million in the prior-year quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin fell to 4.9% from the year-ago quarter’s 6.4%.

Manitowoc’s Financial Updates

Manitowoc reported cash and cash equivalents of $33 million at the end of the second quarter of 2025, down from $48 million at 2024 end. The long-term debt was $460 million at the end of the quarter under review, up from $377 million at the 2024 end. The company used $68 million of cash in operating activities in the second quarter of 2025 against a cash inflow of $11 million in the last-year quarter.

MTW Stock’s Price Performance

In the past year, MTW shares have gained 12.3% compared with the industry’s growth of 24.1%.

Manitowoc’s Zacks Rank

Manitowoc currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Performances of Other Manufacturing Stocks

Terex Corporation TEX posted adjusted earnings of $1.49 per share for the second quarter of 2025, marking a 31% year-over-year decline. However, the figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44.



Terex’s revenues for the quarter totaled $1.487 billion, up 7.6% from the year-ago period and exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.455 billion. Terex expects revenues of $5.3- $5.5 billion in 2025, and earnings per share between $4.70 and $5.10.



Komatsu KMTUY reported adjusted earnings per share of 69 cents, an 8% year-over-year decline. Komatsu reported revenues of $6.3 billion, 2.3% higher than the year-ago quarter.



Komatsu expects 2025 sales of $27.7 billion, whereas it reported $26.95 billion in 2024.



Caterpillar Inc. CAT registered adjusted earnings per share of $4.72 for the second quarter of 2025, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.88 by 3.3%. The bottom-line figure was down 21% year over year due to lower revenues and elevated costs owing to tariffs.



Caterpillar reported revenues of $16.57 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.35 billion by a margin of 1.3%. The top line dipped 1% year over year as unfavorable price realization of $414 million offset higher sales volume of $237 million. Higher sales volume was mainly driven by increased sales of equipment to end users.

