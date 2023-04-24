Manitowoc (MTW) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

The Manitowoc Company Inc. MTW is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 2.

Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTW’s first-quarter revenues is pegged at $466.1 million, indicating growth of 1.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings per share is pegged at 5 cents, suggesting an improvement of 66.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Q4 Results

In the last reported quarter, Manitowoc’s earnings and revenues increased year over year. Both the bottom and top-line figures beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company delivered a trailing four quarters average earnings surprise of 38.8%.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. price-eps-surprise | The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Quote

Key Factors

In North America, demand from residential and non-residential construction is likely to have driven demand for Manitowoc’s equipment in the first quarter. Demand in the Middle East is expected to have been robust in the March-end quarter.



Moreover, the pressing need to replace the aging crane fleet is expected to have supported demand for Manitowoc’s equipment. The company's focus on innovation is also likely to aid the quarter’s result by providing differentiated products that add value to customers.



However, MTW’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter is likely to have been impacted by higher steel, logistics, and transportation costs (both ocean and land freight). Even though the company has raised prices to mitigate the impact of cost inflation, it might not have been adequate to counter the impact of high costs.



The results are also likely to be affected by supply chain shortages. Skilled labor constraints also remain headwinds. The semiconductor chip shortage has created significant issues throughout its supply base, which is likely to have weighed on the first-quarter’s margin.

What the Zacks Model Indicates

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Manitowoc this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

Earnings ESP: Manitowoc has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 16.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 2.1% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Here are some Industrial Products stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases.



Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 3. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.32% and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at 52 cents per share. This suggests year-over-year growth of 6.1%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IR’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.5 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 10.7%. IR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.5%, on average.



A. O. Smith Corporation AOS is set to release its first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 27. AOS currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.78% and a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at 77 cents per share, suggesting no year-over-year change.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AOS’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $913 million, indicating a year-over-year decline of 6.5%. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.2%, on average.



Illinois Tool Works ITW is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 2. The company currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.49% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.19 per share. This suggests year-over-year growth of 3.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $4 billion, indicating growth of 0.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported level. ITW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 0.9%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.