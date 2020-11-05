Manitowoc (MTW) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. MTW reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 10 cents, which compared favorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 26 cents. The upside can be attributed to improved order levels and cost reduction efforts. However, the bottom line figure plunged 81% year over year.



Including one-time items, the company reported loss per share of 1 cent in the quarter against an income of 51 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.



Manitowoc’s revenues declined 21% to $356 million from the prior-year quarter figure of $448 million. However, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $307 million.

Orders in the third quarter improved 10.5% year over year to around $390 million. Backlog as of the end of the reported quarter was $465 million, flat compared with the year-ago quarter’s end.

Operational Update

Cost of sales declined 19% year over year to $291 million in the reported quarter. Gross profit slumped 26% year over year to $65 million. Gross margin came in at 18.3%, reflecting a contraction of 140 basis point year over year.



Engineering, selling and administrative expenses fell 9% year over year to $49.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $24.8 million in the quarter, down from $42.8 million in the prior-year quarter thanks to lower sales. Manitowoc’s adjusted operating profit plunged 54% year over year to $15.6 million.

Financial Updates

Manitowoc reported cash and cash equivalents of $101 million as of Sep 30, 2020, down from $199 million recorded as of Dec 31, 2019. Long-term debt was $307 million as of Sep 30, 2020, compared with $308 million as of Dec 31, 2019. The company used $71 million of cash in operating activities in the nine-month period ended Sep 30, 2020 compared with cash utilization of $198 million in the year-ago period.

Provides Q4 Guidance

For fourth-quarter 2020, Manitowoc expects revenues between $425 million and $450.0 million. The company had reported revenues of $463.4 million in fourth-quarter 2019. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $18.0-$23.0 million compared with the adjusted EBITDA of $30.9 million in the comparable year-ago quarter.

Share Price Performance

Over the past three months, Manitowoc’s shares have fallen 22.5%, against the industry’s growth of 24.6%.

