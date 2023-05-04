Manitowoc (MTW) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. MTW reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 46 cents in first-quarter 2023, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 5 cents. The bottom line marked a solid improvement from earnings of 3 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

Including one-time items, the company reported an EPS of 46 cents in the quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s 9 cents.

Manitowoc’s revenues rose 10.7% year over year to $508 million in the quarter under review. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $466 million. Unfavorable changes in foreign currency translation rates had an impact of $11.2 million on sales.

Orders in the reported quarter increased 9% year over year to $525 million. The backlog at the end of the quarter was $1,076 million, up from $1,033 million reported in the last-year quarter.

Operational Update

Cost of sales increased 7.5% year over year to $402 million in the reported quarter. The gross profit moved up 25.1% year over year to $106 million. The gross margin was 20.9% in the reported quarter compared with 18.5% in the prior-year quarter.

Engineering, selling and administrative expenses increased 12.9% year over year to $75 million. Adjusted operating income was $30 million in the quarter, up from $14 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA in the reported quarter was $45.1 million compared with $31.2 million in the prior-year quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 8.9%, up from the year-ago quarter’s 6.8%.

Financial Updates

Manitowoc reported cash and cash equivalents of $56.5 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023, down from $64.4 million at 2022 end. Long-term debt was $370 million at the end of the quarter under review, down from $380 million at the 2022-end. The company generated $15.4 million in cash from operating activities in the first quarter of 2023 compared with $5.6 million in the prior-year quarter.

Outlook

The company retained its guidance. For 2023, Manitowoc expects revenues of $2-$2.1 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated between $130 million and $160 million. Adjusted EPS is expected between 35 cents and $1.15.

Price Performance

In the past year, Manitowoc’s shares have gained 24% against the industry’s fall of 2.9%.



