Manitowoc (MTW) Price Target Decreased by 23.08% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) has been revised to $10.20 / share. This is a decrease of 23.08% from the prior estimate of $13.26 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.44% from the latest reported closing price of $11.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 361 funds or institutions reporting positions in Manitowoc. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTW is 0.08%, an increase of 16.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.79% to 34,481K shares. The put/call ratio of MTW is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Front Street Capital Management holds 3,277K shares representing 9.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,303K shares , representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTW by 39.46% over the last quarter.

TARKX - Tarkio Fund holds 1,359K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,384K shares , representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTW by 3.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,050K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 873K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 928K shares , representing a decrease of 6.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTW by 32.95% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 826K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 823K shares , representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTW by 33.53% over the last quarter.

