Manitowoc (MTW) Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q4, Rise Y/Y

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. MTW reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 74 cents in fourth-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 23 cents per share. The bottom line improved 185% year over year.



Including one-time items, the company reported a loss per share of $4.10 in the quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s loss of 10 cents per share.



Manitowoc’s revenues were up 24.9% year over year to $622 million in the quarter under review. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $562 million. Unfavorable changes in foreign currency translation rates had an impact of $31.3 million on sales.



Orders in the reported quarter increased 15.1% year over year to $708 million. Backlog at the end of 2022 was $1,056 million, up 4.5% from the 2021-end levels.

Operational Update

Cost of sales increased 20.7% year over year to $505 million in the reported quarter. Gross profit rose 46.7% year over year to $117 million. The gross margin was 18.7% in the reported quarter compared with 16% in the prior-year quarter.



Engineering, selling and administrative expenses increased 2.5% year over year to $79 million. Adjusted operating income was $36.4 million in the quarter, up 108% from $17.5 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA in the reported quarter was $51.5 million, marking a year-over-year increase of 50.6%. The adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 8.3% from the year-ago quarter’s 6.9%.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Quote

Financial Updates

Manitowoc reported cash and cash equivalents of $64.4 million at the end of 2022, down from $75.4 million at 2021-end. Long-term debt was $379.5 million at the end of 2022, down from $399.9 million at 2021-end. The company generated $77 million of cash in operating activities in 2022 compared with cash utilization of $76 million in 2021.

2022 Performance

Manitowoc reported adjusted EPS of $1.06 in 2022 compared with 86 cents reported in the prior year. Earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 54 cents. Including one-time items, the company reported a loss of $3.51 per share against earnings per share of 31 cents posted in 2021.



Sales were up 18.2% year over year to $2.03 billion. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.97 billion.

Outlook

For 2023, Manitowoc expects revenues of $2-$2.1 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated between $130 million and $160 million. Adjusted EPS is expected between 35 cents and $1.15.

Price Performance

In the past year, Manitowoc’s shares have lost 17.9% against the industry’s growth of 28%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Manitowoc currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are OI Glass OI, Tenaris TS and Deere & Company DE. OI and TS flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and DE has a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



OI Glass has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OI’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.51 per share. This indicates a 9.13% increase from the prior-year reported figure. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has moved 12.5% north in the past 60 days. OI’s shares gained 58.7% in the last year.



Tenaris has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TS’ 2023 earnings is pegged at $5.32 per share. This indicates a 22.4% increase from the prior-year reported figure. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has moved north by 2.7% in the past 60 days. Its shares gained 39.8% in the last year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deere & Company’s fiscal 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $28.08, suggesting an increase of 20.6% from that reported in the last year. The consensus estimate for fiscal 2023 earnings moved 0.6% upward in the last 60 days. DE has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.1%. Its shares gained 5.9% in the last year.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deere & Company (DE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tenaris S.A. (TS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.