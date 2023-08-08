Manitowoc (MTW) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q2, View Raised

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. MTW reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 75 cents in second-quarter 2023, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 25 cents. The company reported an EPS of 21 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Including one-time items, the company reported an EPS of 57 cents in the quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s 42 cents.



Manitowoc’s revenues were up 21.2% year over year to $603 million in the quarter under review. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $511 million. Favorable changes in foreign currency translation rates had an impact of $3.1 million on sales.



Orders in the reported quarter increased 26.8% year over year to $551 million. The backlog at the end of the quarter was $1,025 million, down 4.7% from the last quarter.

Operational Update

Cost of sales moved up 17.8% year over year to $480 million in the reported quarter. The gross profit was up 37% year over year to $123 million. The gross margin was 20.4% in the reported quarter compared with 18.1% in the prior-year quarter.



Engineering, selling and administrative expenses increased 11.3% year over year to $77 million. Total adjusted operating costs and expenses were $78 million in the quarter. We expected total adjusted operating costs and expenses of $75 million for the quarter.



Adjusted operating income was $45.5 million in the quarter, up from $20 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA in the reported quarter was $60 million compared with $36 million in the prior-year quarter. The reported figure surpassed our projection of $37 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 10% from the year-ago quarter’s 6.8%.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Quote

Financial Update

Manitowoc reported cash and cash equivalents of $26 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023, down from $64 million at the 2022 end. The long-term debt was $381 million at the end of the quarter under review, up from $380 million at the 2022 end. The company used $17.2 million of cash in operating activities in the second quarter of 2023 against a cash inflow of $0.1 million in the last-year quarter.

Outlook

Backed by a solid second-quarter performance, Manitowoc expects revenues of $2.1-$2.2 billion for 2023, up from the previously stated $2-$2.1 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated between $150 million and $180 million, up from the $130-160 million mentioned earlier . The adjusted EPS is now expected between $1.10 and $1.70, whereas the company previously stated 35 cents to $1.15.

Price Performance

In the past year, Manitowoc’s shares have gained 67.1% compared with the industry’s growth of 51%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Manitowoc currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are Worthington Industries, Inc. WOR, Astec Industries, Inc. ASTE and AGCO Corporation AGCO. WOR and ASTE sport a Zacks Rank #1 at present, and AGCO has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Worthington Industries has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WOR’s fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at $5.65 per share. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has moved north by 22.6% in the past 60 days. Its shares gained 32.8% in the last year.



Astec has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 20%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASTE’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.81 per share. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has moved 4% north in the past 60 days. ASTE’s shares gained 25.1% in the last year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGCO Corporation’s 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $15.07. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has moved 3% north in the past 60 days. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 16.4%. AGCO gained 20% in the last year.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.