Markets
MTW

Manitowoc Gains 14% On Improved Q4 Earnings, Outlook

February 21, 2023 — 10:24 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Manitowoc Co., Inc. (MTW) are up 14 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported fourth-quarter net sales of $621.6 million, which grew from $497.8 million in the previous year.

Looking ahead to the full year 2023, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.35-$1.15 per share, while analysts are targeting $0.52 per share.

The company projects full-year net sales of around $2.0 to $2.1 billion, higher than analysts' estimate of 1.94 billion.

Currently, shares are at $16.32, up 13.61 percent from the previous close of $14.36 on a volume of 342,201.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MTW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.