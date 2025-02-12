MANITOWOC Earnings Results: $MTW Reports Quarterly Earnings

MANITOWOC ($MTW) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.10 per share, missing estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $596,000,000, missing estimates of $609,173,622 by $-13,173,622.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $MTW stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

MANITOWOC Insider Trading Activity

MANITOWOC insiders have traded $MTW stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN P REGAN (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,200 shares for an estimated $10,633

JAMES STEELE COOK (EVP, Human Resources) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $8,900

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

MANITOWOC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of MANITOWOC stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

MANITOWOC Government Contracts

We have seen $664,714 of award payments to $MTW over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.