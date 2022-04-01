Markets
Manitowoc Curtails Operations In Russia

(RTTNews) - Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW), global manufacturer of cranes and lifting solutions, said that it has been curtailing its operations in Russia since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine and stopped taking new crane orders. With about 20 local employees, sales to Russia were less than two percent of total sales in 2021.

Aaron Ravenscroft, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company said, "While doing our best to support our local team members, we have and will continue to comply with all sanctions and conduct our business in accordance with all applicable

