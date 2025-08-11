The Manitowoc Company (MTW) Reliance on International Sales: What Investors Need to Know

Have you evaluated the performance of The Manitowoc Company, Inc.'s (MTW) international operations during the quarter that concluded in June 2025? Considering the extensive worldwide presence of this company, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial resilience and potential for growth.

In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.

Participation in global economies acts as a defense against economic difficulties at home and a pathway to more rapidly developing economies. However, it also comes with the complexities of dealing with fluctuating currencies, geopolitical risks and different market dynamics.

While delving into MTW's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $539.5 million, declining 4% year over year. Now, let's delve into MTW's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

A Dive into MTW's International Revenue Trends

During the quarter, EURAF contributed $152.5 million in revenue, making up 28.3% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $177 million, this meant a surprise of -13.84%. Looking back, EURAF contributed $145.6 million, or 30.9%, in the previous quarter, and $176.2 million, or 31.4%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

MEAP generated $63.8 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 11.8% of the total. This represented a surprise of -34.9% compared to the $98 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, MEAP accounted for $66 million (14%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $89.2 million (15.9%) to the total revenue.

International Revenue Predictions

The current fiscal quarter's total revenue for The Manitowoc Company, as projected by Wall Street analysts, is expected to reach $550 million, reflecting an increase of 4.8% from the same quarter last year. The breakdown of this revenue by foreign region is as follows: EURAF is anticipated to contribute 24.6% or $135 million, and MEAP 21.8% or $120 million.

For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $2.23 billion, which is an improvement of 2.2% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: EURAF will contribute 28.5% ($635 million), and MEAP 17.5% ($390 million) to the total revenue.

Key Takeaways

Relying on international markets for revenues, The Manitowoc Company faces both prospects and perils. Thus, tracking the company's international revenue trends is essential for accurately projecting its future trajectory.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

At Zacks, we place significant importance on a company's evolving earnings outlook. This is based on empirical evidence demonstrating its strong influence on a stock's short-term price movements. Invariably, there exists a positive relationship -- an upward revision in earnings estimates is typically mirrored by a rise in the stock price.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating tool, comes with an externally validated impressive track record. It effectively utilizes shifts in earnings projections to act as a dependable barometer for forecasting short-term stock price trends.

The Manitowoc Company currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

The Manitowoc Company, Inc.'s Recent Stock Market Performance

The stock has declined by 19.9% over the past month compared to the 2.7% increase of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Meanwhile, the Zacks Industrial Products sector, which includes The Manitowoc Company,has decreased 0.1% during this time frame. Over the past three months, the company's shares have experienced a loss of 11.1% relative to the S&P 500's 13.2% increase. Throughout this period, the sector overall has witnessed a 11.6% increase.

