Manitowoc Company Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW):

Earnings: -$7.9 million in Q4 vs. -$144.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.23 in Q4 vs. -$4.10 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Manitowoc Company Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.4 million or $0.09 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.23 per share Revenue: $595.8 million in Q4 vs. $621.6 million in the same period last year.

