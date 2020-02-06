Manitowoc Company Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW):

-Earnings: $9.2 million in Q4 vs. -$78.3 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.26 in Q4 vs. -$2.20 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Manitowoc Company Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $12.6 million or $0.35 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.29 per share -Revenue: $463.4 million in Q4 vs. $515.3 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.