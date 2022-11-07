Manitowoc Company Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW):

Earnings: $2.3 million in Q3 vs. -$0.2 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.07 in Q3 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Manitowoc Company Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.4 million or $0.10 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.09 per share Revenue: $454.7 million in Q3 vs. $404.5 million in the same period last year.

