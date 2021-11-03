Manitowoc Company Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW):

-Earnings: -$0.2 million in Q3 vs. -$0.4 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.01 in Q3 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Manitowoc Company Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.5 million or $0.10 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.11 per share -Revenue: $404.5 million in Q3 vs. $355.6 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1.725 to $1.775 Bln

