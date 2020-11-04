Manitowoc Company Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW):

-Earnings: -$0.4 million in Q3 vs. $18.0 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.01 in Q3 vs. $0.51 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Manitowoc Company Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.5 million or $0.10 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.29 per share -Revenue: $355.6 million in Q3 vs. $448.0M in the same period last year.

