Manitowoc Company Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW):

-Earnings: $18.1 million in Q3 vs. $11.5 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.51 in Q3 vs. $0.32 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Manitowoc Company Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $19.2 million or $0.54 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.34 per share -Revenue: $448 million in Q3 vs. $450 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.