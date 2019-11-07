Markets
Manitowoc Company Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW):

-Earnings: $18.1 million in Q3 vs. $11.5 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.51 in Q3 vs. $0.32 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Manitowoc Company Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $19.2 million or $0.54 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.34 per share -Revenue: $448 million in Q3 vs. $450 million in the same period last year.

