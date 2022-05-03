Manitowoc Company Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW):

Earnings: $3.1 million in Q1 vs. -$3.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.09 in Q1 vs. -$0.09 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Manitowoc Company Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.0 million or $0.03 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.04 per share Revenue: $459.0 million in Q1 vs. $354.3 million in the same period last year.

