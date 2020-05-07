Manitowoc Company Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW):

-Earnings: -$7.8 million in Q1 vs. -$26.7 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.22 in Q1 vs. -$0.75 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Manitowoc Company Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$6.3 million or -$0.18 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.03 per share -Revenue: $329.2 million in Q1 vs. $418.0 million in the same period last year.

