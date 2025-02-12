Manitowoc Company Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW):

Earnings: $56.7 million in Q4 vs. -$7.9 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.59 in Q4 vs. -$0.23 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Manitowoc Company Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.7 million or $0.10 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.12 per share Revenue: $596 million in Q4 vs. $598.8 million in the same period last year.

