Manitou BF (EPA:MTU) Price Target Increased by 5.18% to 31.06

The average one-year price target for Manitou BF (EPA:MTU) has been revised to 31.06 / share. This is an increase of 5.18% from the prior estimate of 29.53 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.23 to a high of 38.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.32% from the latest reported closing price of 25.60 / share.

Manitou BF Maintains 2.46% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.46%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Manitou BF. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTU is 0.01%, a decrease of 9.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.81% to 626K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 180K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 95K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares, representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTU by 19.14% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 70K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 53K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTU by 15.72% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 42K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

