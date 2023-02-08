Manitex (MNTX) Surges 9.7%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Manitex (MNTX) shares rallied 9.7% in the last trading session to close at $5.52. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 28% gain over the past four weeks.

The increase in shares of the company can be attributed to the optimism surrounding easing supply chain disruptions and, reduction in raw material costs, thanks to deceleration in inflation.

This maker of forklifts, cranes and other lifting vehicles is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +125%. Revenues are expected to be $70.7 million, up 32.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Manitex, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on MNTX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Manitex is part of the Zacks Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Nordson (NDSN), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.6% higher at $245.46. NDSN has returned 1.1% in the past month.

For Nordson , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.3% over the past month to $1.99. This represents a change of -3.9% from what the company reported a year ago. Nordson currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Manitex International, Inc. (MNTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nordson Corporation (NDSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.